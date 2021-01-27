|Engine
|1956 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel, equipped with a 2.0 Multijet II and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹21.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Compass offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel is available in 7 colour options: Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Grigo Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red, Techno Metallic Green, Silvery Moon.
The Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Compass's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹12.89 Lakhs - 25.85 Lakhs or the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs.
The Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator and Door Ajar Warning.