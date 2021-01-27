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Jeep Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
21.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
44 Offers Available
Jeep Compass Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Compass specs and features

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel Prices

The Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel, equipped with a 2.0 Multijet II and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹21.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel Mileage

All variants of the Compass offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel Colours

The Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel is available in 7 colour options: Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Grigo Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red, Techno Metallic Green, Silvery Moon.

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel Engine and Transmission

The Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Compass's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹12.89 Lakhs - 25.85 Lakhs or the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs.

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel Specs & Features

The Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator and Door Ajar Warning.

Jeep Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel Price

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel

₹21.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
2,40,875
Insurance
1,00,827
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,41,202
EMI@46,023/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
Close

Jeep Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 Multijet II
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control Arm
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut Assembly
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4405
Wheelbase
2636
Height
1640
Width
1818

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
438
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Jeep Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel EMI
EMI41,420 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,27,081
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,27,081
Interest Amount
5,58,148
Payable Amount
24,85,229

Jeep Compass other Variants

Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition

₹21.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,96,351
RTO
2,40,544
Insurance
1,00,725
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,38,120
EMI@45,957/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
Close

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel

₹24.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,05,000
RTO
2,79,125
Insurance
1,12,627
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,97,252
EMI@53,676/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition

₹25.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,12,297
RTO
2,80,037
Insurance
1,12,908
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,05,742
EMI@53,858/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel AT

₹27.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,11,000
RTO
3,04,875
Insurance
1,20,571
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,36,946
EMI@58,828/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹27.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,38,000
RTO
3,08,250
Insurance
1,21,612
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,68,362
EMI@59,503/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition

₹27.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,48,784
RTO
3,09,598
Insurance
1,22,028
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,80,910
EMI@59,773/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Trail 2.0 Diesel MT

₹27.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,66,000
RTO
3,06,080
Insurance
1,22,900
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,95,480
EMI@60,086/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹28.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,81,892
RTO
3,13,736
Insurance
1,23,304
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,19,432
EMI@60,601/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹29.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,58,000
RTO
3,17,580
Insurance
1,26,448
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,02,528
EMI@62,387/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹30.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,37,973
RTO
3,33,247
Insurance
1,29,323
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,01,043
EMI@64,504/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Night Eagle (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹30.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,37,973
RTO
3,33,247
Insurance
1,29,323
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,01,043
EMI@64,504/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹30.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,45,000
RTO
3,34,125
Insurance
1,29,594
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,09,219
EMI@64,680/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Trail 2.0 Diesel AT

₹30.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,52,000
RTO
3,29,330
Insurance
1,30,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,11,903
EMI@64,738/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel

₹31.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,45,000
RTO
3,40,955
Insurance
1,33,659
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,20,114
EMI@67,063/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹31.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,65,000
RTO
3,49,125
Insurance
1,34,222
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,48,847
EMI@67,681/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Track Edition MT

₹31.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,70,000
RTO
3,49,750
Insurance
1,34,415
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,54,665
EMI@67,806/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Black Shark (O) 2.0 Diesel 4X2 AT

₹32.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,27,162
RTO
3,56,895
Insurance
1,36,619
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,21,176
EMI@69,236/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel AT

₹33.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,51,000
RTO
3,72,375
Insurance
1,41,394
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,65,269
EMI@72,333/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Track Edition AT

₹33.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,76,000
RTO
3,75,500
Insurance
1,42,358
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,94,358
EMI@72,958/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT

₹36.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,45,000
RTO
4,09,625
Insurance
1,48,875
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,04,000
EMI@77,464/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Compass Track Edition 4x4 AT

₹36.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,70,000
RTO
4,12,750
Insurance
1,49,839
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
36,33,089
EMI@78,089/mo
Add to Compare
44 offers Available
View breakup

Jeep Compass Alternatives

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

12.89 - 25.85 Lakhs
+1
CompassvsHarrier
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
+1
CompassvsVF7
Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
CompassvsHarrier EV
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
+5
CompassvsXEV 9e
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

23.6 Lakhs
+4
CompassvsUrban Cruiser Ebella
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
+3
CompassvsBE 6

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