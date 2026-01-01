|Engine
|1956 cc
|Mileage
|17.1 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Compass Track Edition AT, equipped with a 2.0 Multijet II and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹33.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Compass deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.1 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Compass Track Edition AT is available in 7 colour options: Galaxy Blue, Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Grigo Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red, Techno Metallic Green, Silvery Moon.
The Compass Track Edition AT is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 172 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the Compass's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs or the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.34 Lakhs.
The Compass Track Edition AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.