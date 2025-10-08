Jeep Compass Track Edition launched in India, prices start at 26.78 lakh

Jeep India has brought some freshness to the Compass range with the new Track Edition right in time for the festive season. The new Jeep Compass Track Limited Edition has been launched with exterior and interior upgrades, and is based on the top Model S variant. Prices for the Compass Track Edition start at ₹26.78 lakh for the manual variant, increasing to ₹30.58 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4x4 automatic variant.

The new Jeep Compass Track Limited Edition has been launched with exterior and interior upgrades, and is based on the top Model S variant.

Jeep Compass Track Edition: Exterior Upgrades

The Compass Track Edition gets cosmetic upgrades, including the new signature hood decal, piano black detailing on the grille, badges, and mouldings, and the ‘Track Edition’ insignia on the body. The limited edition rides on 18-inch diamond-cut Tech Grey alloy wheels with contrasting spruce beige-coloured highlights.

The cabin of the Jeep Compass Track Edition gets Tupelo leatherette seats, dark espresso smoke chrome finish, and new spruce beige contrast stitching

Jeep Compass Track Edition: Interior Upgrades

The cabin of the Compass Track Edition gets all-new Tupelo leatherette seats, dark espresso smoke chrome finish, and new spruce beige contrast stitching. The cabin also comes with Tupelo vinyl accents with embossed Jeep branding and ‘Track Edition’ floor mats. Lastly, the cabin gets a new Cortina leather-wrapped steering wheel and piano black inserts for a more premium look.

Speaking about the new limited edition offering, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: “With the Compass Track Edition, we’re offering our customers an even more elevated SUV experience that reflects their individuality. Every detail has been carefully designed to create a sense of exclusivity, while staying rooted in Jeep’s DNA of capability, performance, and adventure."

The Compass Track Edition is loaded with features and gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Alpine sound system, a 10.25-inch TFT instrument console, electrically adjustable seats, leatherette upholstery and more

Jeep Compass Track Edition: Engine Specifications

Powering the Compass Track Edition is the same 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine tuned for 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic, with two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations. On the safety front, the Jeep Compass is equipped with ABS with EBD, ESC, Advanced Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, traction control, rear seat reminder alert, and Rain Brake Assist.

The Jeep Compass is loaded with features and gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Alpine sound system and a 10.25-inch TFT instrument console. Other features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and 8-way electronically adjustable seats with ventilation and memory function, leatherette upholstery, integrated voice command, and more.

The Compass remains the brand’s most accessible offering in India and has been a strong seller for the brand. The midsize SUV is available in five variants - Sport, Longitude/Longitude Plus, Limited and Model S. The Compass is available in five colours - Pearl White, Brilliant Black, Techno Metallic Green, Exotica Red and Grigio Magnesio Grey.

