July 2026 car discounts: Savings on Honda, Renault, Hyundai, Citroen and Jeep

July 2026 has brought a wide set of buyer incentives across several car brands in India, with some offers reaching as high as ₹4 lakh. The strongest savings are concentrated on larger SUVs and premium models, but entry-level cars and compact SUVs are also part of the discount push.

The offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards, corporate benefits and finance-related support, depending on the model, variant, state and dealership. Most of these schemes are valid until July 31, 2026.

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Honda July discounts

Honda has announced customer benefits across its lineup, and the biggest offer is on the Elevate. The SUV gets total savings of up to ₹2.15 lakh, making it the most heavily discounted Honda model this month. The Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC engine that produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm, with the choice of a six-speed manual or a CVT.

The Honda Amaze also features in the July offers list. Buyers can get benefits of up to ₹67,000 on the current model, while the previous-generation Amaze continues to be offered with discounts of up to ₹58,000. The newest Honda sedan, the City, is also on offer, with benefits of up to ₹35,000.

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Renault July discounts

Renault has taken a more region-based approach to discounts. The Kiger gets the largest Renault benefit, with savings of up to ₹1.25 lakh. In Kerala, the package includes a ₹50,000 cash discount, an exchange bonus of up to ₹50,000, scrappage benefits of up to ₹25,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to ₹18,000. In Gujarat, the Kiger is available with a ₹30,000 cash discount and exchange benefits of up to ₹40,000.

The Triber MPV is also part of Renault’s July scheme. It gets benefits of up to ₹60,000 in Kerala, up to ₹45,000 in Gujarat and up to ₹30,000 in other states. The Kwid is offered with cash discounts of up to ₹15,000 on the current model in select states, while previous model year stock can attract discounts of up to ₹30,000.

Hyundai July discounts

Hyundai’s monsoon campaign includes model-wise savings and financing help. The Creta gets benefits of up to ₹1 lakh, the Grand i10 Nios gets up to ₹70,000, the Verna up to ₹65,000, the Exter up to ₹40,000, and the Aura gets up to ₹30,000 off.

Hyundai is also advertising up to 100 per cent on-road funding, a processing fee waiver of up to 50 percent and foreclosure waivers for eligible buyers.

Also Read : Renault gives Kwid a major range shake-up; prices of existing variants reduced

Citroen July discounts

Citroen is also offering benefits of ₹1.10 lakh on the C3X. On the other hand, the Aircross and BasaltX models are being offered with a discount of ₹1.40 lakh on the ex-showroom price.

Jeep July discounts

Jeep has placed its biggest emphasis on premium SUVs. The Compass gets benefits of up to ₹1.50 lakh, while the Meridian goes up to ₹1.65 lakh. Corporate customers can also receive extra benefits of up to ₹1,10,000 on the Compass and up to ₹1,30,000 on the Meridian (MY24).

Special offers are also available for doctors, leasing companies and partners. At the top of Jeep’s July list is the Grand Cherokee, which carries benefits of up to ₹4 lakh and access to the Jeep Wave ownership programme.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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