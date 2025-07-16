HT Auto
Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched in India, prices start at 25.41 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2025, 12:41 pm
The Jeep Compass and Meridian Trail Editions bring new styling enhancements for a more rugged look.

Jeep Compass Trail Edition
The Jeep Compass Trail Edition brings new decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks
Jeep Compass Trail Edition
The Jeep Compass Trail Edition brings new decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks
Jeep India has announced the new Compass and Meridian Trail Editions, bringing new styling enhancements to both SUVs. The new Jeep Compass Trail Edition is priced between 25.41 lakh and 27.41 lakh, while the Jeep Meridian Trail Edition is priced between 31.27 lakh and 37.27 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The automaker has also rolled out special benefits for customers under the new ‘Jeep Trust’ program.

Jeep Compass Trail Edition

The new Compass Trail Edition adds new special decals on the bonnet and the sides. The grille gets matte black accents, and Neutral Grey elements on the grille rings, DLO and backlight moldings, roof rail inserts, ORVMs, Jeep and Compass badges, rear lower fascia applique, and red-accented front lower fascia. The rugged look is completed with Granite Metallic Satin Gloss 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and roof rails.

The cabin receives a sporty look with the black leatherette upholstery with Ignite Red mid-bolster tracers on the dashboard, red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, gear boot, and seat upholstery. A unique Dark Camouflage graphic adds further flair, while Trail Edition-branded all-weather floor mats enhance practicality.

Speaking about the new special edition, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “The Trail Editions reflect the Jeep brand’s core values of freedom, adventure, authenticity, and passion. These bold new editions provide a differentiated ownership experience for customers who want to stand out — both on and off the road. With the addition of the Jeep Trust program, we are reaffirming our commitment to offering value beyond the drive."

Jeep Meridian Trail Edition
The Jeep Meridian Trail Edition will be available across range including the 4x4 version
Jeep Meridian Trail Edition
The Jeep Meridian Trail Edition will be available across range including the 4x4 version

Jeep Meridian Trail Edition

The Meridian Trail Edition gets similar enhancements with a signature decal on the bonnet, Trail Edition badging, and a high-gloss black roof. The exterior gets Neutral Grey accents on the grille, headlamp surrounds, roof rail inserts, rear fascia valence, badges, and side cladding appliqué. Additional Piano Black accents — on fog lamp surrounds, DLO, rear lightbar molding, ORVMs, and rear lower fascia — along with red front fascia highlights, complete its rugged look.

Inside, the Meridian Trail Edition gets high-contrast black vinyl interior with ruby red accents, camouflage-themed appliqués, a Piano Black centre console, and matching speaker surrounds. Rugged skid plates, Trail-themed scuff plates, and blacked-out ORVMs enhance its adventurous appeal.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2025, 12:41 pm IST

