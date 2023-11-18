HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BMW X5 Front Left Side
BMW X5

Launched in Jul 2023

₹97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
X5 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc

X5: 2993.0 - 2998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 10.83 kmpl

X5: 12 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 345.45 bhp

X5: 282.0 - 375.0 bhp

About BMW X5

Latest Update

  From Audi Q7 to Mercedes-Benz GLE: Here are top alternatives to BMW X5
  BMW X5 Protection VR6 debuts as an armour-plated 515 bhp SUV, withstands bullets and shrapnels

    • BMW X5 Price:

    BMW X5 is priced between Rs. 97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    BMW X5
    Audi Q7
    Rear Left View
    Front View
    Rear Right Side
    Rear View
    Left Side View
    Steering Wheel
    Right Side View
    Front Left Side
    BMW X5 Variants
    BMW X5 price starts at ₹ 97.8 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.12 Cr (Ex-showroom).
    4 Variants Available
    xDrive40i xLine₹97.8 Lakhs*
    2998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    xDrive30d xLine₹99.8 Lakhs*
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    xDrive40i M Sport₹1.1 Cr*
    2998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    xDrive30d M Sport₹1.12 Cr*
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    BMW X5 Images

    11 images
    BMW X5 Colours

    BMW X5 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Skyscraper grey metallic
    Mineral white metallic
    Tanzanite blue metallic
    Black sapphire metallic
    Dravit grey metallic
    Blue ridge mountain metallic

    BMW X5 Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Mileage12 kmpl
    Engine2993-2998 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    SunroofYes
    BMW X5 comparison with similar cars

    BMW X5
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q8
    BMW X4
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW M2
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Volvo XC90
    ₹93.9 Lakhs*
    ₹88.66 Lakhs*
    ₹1.17 Cr*
    ₹96.2 Lakhs*
    ₹97.85 Lakhs*
    ₹87.9 Lakhs*
    ₹86.5 Lakhs*
    ₹1.03 Cr*
    ₹1.1 Cr*
    ₹1.01 Cr*
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    -
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Power
    282 bhp
    Power
    335 bhp
    Power
    335 bhp
    Power
    355 bhp
    Power
    362 bhp
    Power
    201 bhp
    Power
    355 bhp
    Power
    486 bhp
    Power
    416 bhp
    Power
    300 bhp
    Torque
    650 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    750 Nm
    Torque
    430 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    600 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    420 Nm
    Length
    4922 mm
    Length
    5072 mm
    Length
    4995 mm
    Length
    4754 mm
    Length
    4924 mm
    Length
    4797 mm
    Length
    4716 mm
    Length
    4461 mm
    Length
    4792 mm
    Length
    4953 mm
    Height
    1745 mm
    Height
    1705 mm
    Height
    1705 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1795 mm
    Height
    1683 mm
    Height
    1669 mm
    Height
    1410 mm
    Height
    1603 mm
    Height
    1771 mm
    Width
    2004 mm
    Width
    1970 mm
    Width
    1995 mm
    Width
    1927 mm
    Width
    2157 mm
    Width
    2041 mm
    Width
    1897 mm
    Width
    1854 mm
    Width
    1920 mm
    Width
    1931 mm
    Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.85 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Boot Space
    650 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    1755 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    630 litres
    Boot Space
    673 litres
    Boot Space
    480 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    545 litres
    Boot Space
    709 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    BMW X5 Mileage

    BMW X5 in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW X5's petrol variant is 12 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X5 xDrive40i xLine comes with a 83 litres fuel tank.
    xDrive40i xLine
    xDrive30d xLine
    xDrive40i M Sport
    xDrive30d M Sport
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    12 kmpl

    BMW Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Deutsche Motoren
    B-1/H-5, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 9990804690
    Infinity Cars
    C 5, Rajouri Garden, Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110027
    +91 - 8298298290
    See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

    BMW X5 Videos

    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023

    Popular BMW Cars

    • BMW X7
      1.3 - 1.34 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW XM
      2.6 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X1
      50.8 - 53.8 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW Z4
      90.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW i7
      2.03 - 2.5 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

