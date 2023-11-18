Launched in Jul 2023
Category Average: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc
X5: 2993.0 - 2998.0 cc
Category Average: 10.83 kmpl
X5: 12 kmpl
Category Average: 345.45 bhp
X5: 282.0 - 375.0 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Engine
|2993-2998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
BMW X5
₹93.9 Lakhs*
₹88.66 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Cr*
₹96.2 Lakhs*
₹97.85 Lakhs*
₹87.9 Lakhs*
₹86.5 Lakhs*
₹1.03 Cr*
₹1.1 Cr*
₹1.01 Cr*
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Power
282 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Power
355 bhp
Power
362 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
355 bhp
Power
486 bhp
Power
416 bhp
Power
300 bhp
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
750 Nm
Torque
430 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
600 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
420 Nm
Length
4922 mm
Length
5072 mm
Length
4995 mm
Length
4754 mm
Length
4924 mm
Length
4797 mm
Length
4716 mm
Length
4461 mm
Length
4792 mm
Length
4953 mm
Height
1745 mm
Height
1705 mm
Height
1705 mm
Height
1620 mm
Height
1795 mm
Height
1683 mm
Height
1669 mm
Height
1410 mm
Height
1603 mm
Height
1771 mm
Width
2004 mm
Width
1970 mm
Width
1995 mm
Width
1927 mm
Width
2157 mm
Width
2041 mm
Width
1897 mm
Width
1854 mm
Width
1920 mm
Width
1931 mm
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.05 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.85 metres
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Boot Space
650 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
1755 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
630 litres
Boot Space
673 litres
Boot Space
480 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
545 litres
Boot Space
709 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
