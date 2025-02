BMW X5 Price: BMW X5 is priced between Rs. 97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

BMW X5 is priced between Rs. 97.8 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.The BMW X5 is available in 4 variants - xDrive40i xLine, xDrive30d xLine, xDrive40i M Sport, xDrive30d M Sport.BMW X5 comes in six colour options: Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic.BMW X5 comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 2993-2998 cc, and features a SUV body type.BMW X5 rivals are Audi Q7 BMW X5 comes with a mileage of 12 kmpl (Company claimed).BMW X5 offers a 5 Seater configuration.