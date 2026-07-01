New-gen BMW X5 unveiled with electric, plug-in hybrid, diesel and hydrogen powertrains

BMW has unveiled the fifth-generation X5 , giving its popular luxury SUV a comprehensive overhaul with a new design, updated technology and the widest range of powertrain options ever offered on the nameplate. Built around the brand's Neue Klasse architecture and design philosophy, the new X5 will be available globally with battery electric, plug-in hybrid, diesel and hydrogen powertrains, while selected markets will also receive a petrol version.

The latest X5 is also the first BMW model to support five different propulsion technologies, underlining the German automaker's multi-powertrain strategy.

BMW iX5 debuts as the first all-electric X5

The biggest highlight of the new generation is the introduction of the BMW iX5, marking the first time the X5 is being offered as a fully electric SUV.

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The iX5 uses BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology featuring newly developed cylindrical battery cells. BMW claims a WLTP driving range of up to 525 miles (around 845 km) for the iX5 60 xDrive. The SUV also supports DC fast charging at speeds of up to 460 kW and offers bidirectional charging capability.

BMW has confirmed that a high-performance electric M Performance variant will join the lineup at a later stage.

BMW confirms the iX5 Hydrogen will join the X5 lineup, featuring a third-generation fuel cell, a driving range of 466 miles, and multiple variants including electric and diesel.

Hydrogen-powered BMW X5 also confirmed

BMW has also confirmed that the production version of the iX5 Hydrogen will be part of the X5 family. It will combine the company's third-generation fuel cell system with a newly developed hydrogen storage solution and a high-voltage battery.

The automaker claims a driving range of up to 466 miles (around 750 km), making it BMW's first production hydrogen-powered vehicle.

Plug-in hybrid and diesel options remain

Alongside the electric version, BMW will continue offering plug-in hybrid and diesel variants.

The X5 50e xDrive and X5 M60e xDrive pair a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor producing 197 hp. Both models use a 26.5 kWh usable battery pack that delivers an electric-only range of up to 63 miles (around 101 km).

The flagship X5 M60e xDrive develops a combined 612 hp and 800 Nm of torque, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in around 4.5 seconds.

The diesel-powered X5 40d xDrive features a 3.0-litre engine assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing up to 670 Nm of torque. BMW says the engine is compatible with renewable HVO100 diesel fuel, helping reduce lifecycle carbon emissions.

Neue Klasse-inspired exterior

The new X5 adopts BMW's latest Neue Klasse design language while retaining the proportions associated with the X5.

The front fascia features an illuminated vertical kidney grille, new double-X daytime running light signatures and a more upright stance. The profile gets a smoother silhouette with flush winglet-style door handles and optional powered doors. At the rear, slim tail lamps stretch almost across the entire width of the SUV, while aerodynamic improvements have also been made.

Customers will be able to choose from alloy wheels measuring up to 23 inches along with multiple exterior paint finishes.

Cabin receives major technology upgrade

Inside, the X5 gets a completely redesigned cabin with a cleaner layout and a stronger focus on digital technology.

The dashboard houses BMW's Panoramic iDrive system comprising the central touchscreen, Panoramic Vision display, 3D head-up display and multifunction steering wheel. BMW is also offering a passenger display as an option for the first time on the X5.

The SUV introduces new materials including slate trim, glass accents and ambient lighting integrated into the dashboard. Buyers can also opt for ventilated and massaging seats, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control and an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Dolby Atmos support.

The LED DRL's now form an 'X' to signify the model range.

Improved dynamics and driver assistance

BMW says every version of the new X5 comes with adaptive suspension as standard and retains a near 50:50 weight distribution.

Higher variants can be equipped with adaptive air suspension and Integral Active Steering, which allows the rear wheels to steer for improved agility at low speeds and greater stability at higher speeds.

The SUV also introduces BMW Symbiotic Drive, allowing the driver to seamlessly override steering, braking or acceleration inputs without disengaging the active driver assistance systems.

Available driver assistance features include hands-free Level 2 motorway driving, automated lane changes, adaptive cruise control, lane centring, AI-assisted parking and remote parking using the My BMW smartphone app.

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Production and launch

Production of the fifth-generation BMW X5 will continue at BMW Group's Spartanburg plant in the United States, where the X5 has been built since its debut in 1999. The facility will also manufacture the all-electric iX5, with batteries sourced from a new nearby production plant.

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