BMW X5: 7 things you ought to know about the new variants. Take a look…
- BMW India has launched new X5 variants priced ₹1 to ₹1.15 crore (ex-showroom), offering digital upgrades and a first xOffroad package.
BMW has recently updated its X5 SUV in India with new variants, offering buyers more choice in terms of engines, features, and design. Experts say the changes are aimed at strengthening the model’s appeal among Indian luxury SUV buyers, who increasingly look for both technology and versatility in their vehicles.
The new BMW X5 offers more than just luxury and performance. With added digital features and off-road capability, it caters to buyers who want a mix of city comfort, long-distance touring, and the occasional adventure, all in one package. Here are 7 things to know before you consider the new X5:
The new BMW X5 is produced at BMW’s Chennai plant and is priced between ₹1.00 crore and ₹1.15 crore (ex-showroom). Buyers can choose between two engines, including a petrol (xDrive40i) and a diesel (xDrive30d). Each comes in a standard trim as well as an M Sport Pro version, which offers sportier styling and equipment. This range gives customers flexibility to pick based on performance preference and design taste.
The refreshed X5 carries a bolder stance with matrix adaptive LED headlights that include blue detailing, giving the SUV a sharper look at night. The new L-shaped tail-lamps create BMW’s signature “X” light motif at the rear, making it instantly recognisable. Standard 21-inch alloy wheels enhance its road presence, while redesigned air breathers on the side panels add a touch of modern flair. For those who prefer a sportier appearance, the M Sport Pro package provides high-gloss black elements, M-specific exhaust, and red brake callipers.
Step inside and the X5 greets you with BMW’s Curved Display, which merges a 12.3-inch driver display with a 14.9-inch infotainment screen in one sleek glass unit. Comfort has been a focus, front seats are now electrically adjustable with lumbar support, and rear passengers benefit from four-zone climate control. A Harman Kardon surround sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and comfort access (keyless entry and start) are all standard. Upholstery choices include durable Sensafin in Cognac or premium Merino leather in Ivory White/Black and Tartufo/Black on the M Sport Pro, allowing customers to tailor the interior look.
BMW continues to offer six-cylinder engines in the X5. The 3.0-litre petrol unit in the xDrive40i makes 381 bhp and 520 Nm, reaching 0–100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds. The 3.0-litre diesel in the xDrive30d produces 286 bhp and 650 Nm, completing the sprint in 6.1 seconds. Both engines now feature 48V mild-hybrid assistance, which provides an additional boost of 12 bhp and 200 Nm at low speeds. This not only improves acceleration but also makes stop-start driving smoother and more efficient.
For the first time, Indian buyers can equip the X5 with an xOffroad package. It offers four selectable modes, Sand, Rocks, Gravel, and Snow, that automatically adjust the suspension height, throttle response, transmission behaviour, and stability systems to suit different terrains. The package also adds reinforced underbody protection, ensuring the SUV can handle rougher paths without damage. An off-road display on the infotainment screen shows useful information like ground clearance and vehicle inclination, while a dedicated off-road camera helps in tight or uneven sections.
The new X5 doubles down on connectivity. With BMW ConnectedDrive, owners can access real-time traffic updates, use remote functions via the MyBMW app, and even unlock or start the vehicle using Digital Key Plus, which turns a smartphone into a car key. The SUV also supports automated parking through a smartphone, adding convenience in crowded urban areas. Voice commands through BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant make adjusting in-car settings easier, reducing reliance on touch controls while driving.
BMW has equipped the new X5 with an expanded driver-assistance package. Features include Parking Assistant Professional, which offers a 360-degree surround-view camera, automatic reversing up to 200 metres, and remote parking via smartphone. Cruise control with braking function, a Drive Recorder, and an attentiveness assistant add to driver convenience. On the safety side, the SUV comes with multiple airbags, Dynamic Stability Control with Cornering Brake Control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and impact protection features. Together, these systems ensure both driver and passengers benefit from a strong safety net.
