BMW unveils the X5 and iX5 in long-wheelbase versions exclusively for China

BMW has taken the wraps off long-wheelbase versions of the new-generation X5 and the all-electric iX5 for the Chinese market. Both SUVs have been developed specifically for China and sit on the brand’s Neue Klasse platform. The biggest change is a stretched wheelbase, which BMW says will improve rear-seat comfort, road stability and overall premium appeal. The company has not yet confirmed whether either model will be sold outside China, including in India.

The standout update is the 130mm increase in wheelbase. That takes the total wheelbase length to 3,165mm, giving the China-spec X5 and iX5 more room inside the cabin, especially for passengers in the rear row. BMW says the added length also helps the SUVs look more elegant from the side while strengthening their road presence.

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Exterior changes

The exterior has also been altered for this market. The new models use diagonal LED lighting signatures, with buyers able to opt for a double-X light pattern. BMW has paired this with additional light strips near the kidney grille area to create a deeper lighting effect and to support welcome and farewell animations. The X5 also gets a front-end redesign tailored for China.

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Cabin gets a major overhaul too

Inside, BMW has gone for a cleaner and more modern layout. The cabin uses a new monochromatic theme, refined surfaces and premium materials such as slate and glass. Seats have also been redesigned for both front and rear occupants, with BMW saying comfort has been improved further.

Technology is a major part of the update. The new Panoramic iDrive system with BMW Operating System X is integrated into the dashboard, along with Panoramic Vision, a floating central touchscreen and, for the first time in the X5, a passenger display. At the rear, the latest BMW Theatre Screen now supports 8K streaming, gaming and video calls, making the SUV feel more like a mobile lounge for Chinese buyers.

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Powertrains and range remain unclear

BMW has not detailed the full China line-up for the long-wheelbase X5, but it is expected to be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Likely options include the 40 xDrive, 40d xDrive, 50e xDrive and M60e xDrive.

The electric iX5 will use BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology. It also gets a 141kWh battery pack and is claimed to deliver up to 1,000km of range on the Chinese CLTC test cycle. Both models come with adaptive two-axle air suspension as standard.

Launch timing

BMW plans to launch the long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 in China in early 2027. As for a launch date for other markets, BMW has not expressed interest in a wider rollout to other international markets yet.

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