Next-gen BMW X5 brings hydrogen fuel cell tech in Neue Klasse overalls

The next-generation BMW X5 is expected to debut in early 2026, and it will do so with nearly all powertrain options under the sun. Apart from the usual catalogue of petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options, the Bavarian automaker confirmed its luxury SUV will be offered in battery electric as well as hydrogen fuel cell-powered variants. This means the new X5 will come with two types of fully electric drivetrain options.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen: Design

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen will be launched in 2028 as the first hydrogen-powered series-production model from the brand

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen will enter production in 2028 as the brand’s first hydrogen-powered series-production model. While the wraps will only come off next year, we can still clearly see the Neue Klasse design language hiding underneath all that camouflage. The upright front fascia brings us the retro-inspired vertical kidney grille seen on the new iX3, with sleek, futuristic headlamps flanking either side.

A close look at the side profile reveals that the new X5 does not appear to feature conventional door handles and brings unique aerodynamic creases sculpted onto the beltline. The SUV’s silhouette is rounded off by a rooftop spoiler, and the rear-end retains the split tailgate design. While the test mule features tiny, placeholder taillamps, the production model is likely to be fitted with wider LED elements that stretch till the centre, resembling the iX3’s rear end.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen: Are fuel cells viable?

The new X5 retains the split tailgate design and comes with unique aerodynamic creases on the beltline

The iX5 Hydrogen’s drivetrain technology is based on the third-gen fuel cell system, which the BMW Group is co-developing with Toyota Motor Corporation. BMW claims the system brings a more compact design and is more powerful and efficient than past generations, offering an increased range and power output while lowering energy consumption figures.

Hydrogen fuel cell systems tend to carry certain advantages over conventional battery electric powertrains. Fuel cells have a higher energy density, which enables better performance in heavy-duty applications, whereas battery EVs would require larger battery packs to carry out the same tasks. Hydrogen fuel cells have longer lifespans and less frequent maintenance intervals, while battery EVs degrade over time due to repeated charging cycles. Furthermore, the vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells offer longer driving ranges and rapid refuelling, which can take less than 5 minutes as the process is similar to an ICE car. In contrast, battery EVs will typically require around 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on the battery pack and the charger.

While the petrol, diesel, PHEV, and battery electric variants are expected to be sold globally, the iX5 Hydrogen is likely to be limited to a few regions. This is because the number of fuel cell stations around the world has only just crossed the 1,000 mark. While the figure may grow before the 2028 market launch, BMW is not expected to sell this variant globally.

That said, the automaker is involved in expanding the hydrogen refuelling network as part of its HyMoS (Hydrogen Mobility at Scale) initiative, which brings together industry and institutional partners to make hydrogen mobility more economically viable. BMW says the project focuses on pooling demand from trucks, buses, and passenger cars to optimise the distribution and use of hydrogen stations. Currently, a pilot phase has been started in Germany and France, with plans to expand to more metropolitan areas and potentially other countries based on the results.

