5 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from Toyota Fortuner
If you own a Toyota Fortuner and have been planning an upgrade, here are the top five SUVs to consider.
Toyota Fortuner is one of the long-standing and well-performing true-blue SUVs in India. The premium stance, muscular design, value-for-money, wide range of advanced technology-aided features, and strong and well-performing engine are the key factors that play a crucial role in making this SUV popular in India. However, there are many customers who seek to take their SUV owning and driving experience one notch up, even if they own a Toyota Fortuner.
Upgrading from the Toyota Fortuner is quite a unique challenge as the top-spec variants of the SUV nudge close to ₹50–60 lakh on-road. A meaningful upgrade means moving either toward monocoque luxury, superior driving dynamics, or sheer mechanical opulence.
If you own a Toyota Fortuner and have been planning an upgrade, here are the top five SUVs to consider.
Skoda Kodiaq offers a sophisticated, technology-focused premium upgrade. If you feel tired of the heavy hydraulic steering and stiff, bone-jarring ride quality of the Fortuner, the Kodiaq is the perfect antidote. The Kodiaq offers a switch from a rugged ladder-frame chassis to a sophisticated monocoque chassis with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), allowing adjustment of the suspension stiffness at the touch of a button. The cabin feels plush, like a luxury car with a panoramic sunroof, a premium audio system, ventilated seats, and incredible high-speed stability. It features a 2.0L TSI petrol engine.
The MG Majestor suits those customers who love the massive road presence of the Fortuner but want a cabin replicating a first-class lounge. The MG Majestor is a logical upgrade for them. The SUV is larger than the Fortuner, offering a significantly roomier third row and the option for plush second-row captain seats with massage functions. It rides on a much softer suspension setup that glides over potholes far better than the Toyota Fortuner. It also comes packed with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic roof, and a crisp infotainment unit.
BMW X5 offers a swift upgrade from the Fortuner, giving the customer straight entry into the luxury car segment. If you prefer driving yourself rather than being chauffeur-driven, the BMW X5 is the quintessential next step from Fortuner. It replaces the Fortuner's utilitarian clatter with a sublime 3.0-litre in-line 6.0-litre powerful petrol or diesel engine, offering vastly superior handling and high-speed highway stability. The cabin features a beautifully crafted, driver-centric dual-screen cockpit layout and plush luxury elements.
If you are upgrading from a Toyota Fortuner, why not dream big? Audi Q7 could be a perfect choice for you if you are looking for a luxury car focused on family. It comes with a seven-seater configuration. With the Q7, you can say goodbye to the stiff, bumpy ladder-frame ride of the Fortuner for pure plushness. The Audi Q7 is the sweet spot under ₹1 crore, featuring the automaker's Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) and sophisticated adaptive air suspension that glides over patchy roads. Powered by a buttery-smooth 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine, the Q7 promises to be a highly refined long-distance cruiser.
The Mercedes-Benz GLE is not just an upgrade, but promises to be a statement. If you like to be driven, this one should be your pick. This is meant for owners upgrading from the Fortuner who prioritise back-seat luxury and status. The GLE provides a highly isolated, tech-loaded cabin with immense legroom, an advanced and massive MBUX touchscreen infotainment suite, and class-leading prestige. The GLE delivers an elegant yet commanding road presence that matches the authority of the Fortuner but with premium luxury.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week