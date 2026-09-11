5 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from Toyota Fortuner

If you own a Toyota Fortuner and have been planning an upgrade, here are the top five SUVs to consider.

Toyota Fortuner is one of the long-standing and well-performing true-blue SUVs in India. The premium stance, muscular design, value-for-money, wide range of advanced technology-aided features, and strong and well-performing engine are the key factors that play a crucial role in making this SUV popular in India. However, there are many customers who seek to take their SUV owning and driving experience one notch up, even if they own a Toyota Fortuner.

Upgrading from the Toyota Fortuner is quite a unique challenge as the top-spec variants of the SUV nudge close to ₹50–60 lakh on-road. A meaningful upgrade means moving either toward monocoque luxury, superior driving dynamics, or sheer mechanical opulence.

If you own a Toyota Fortuner and have been planning an upgrade, here are the top five SUVs to consider.