BMW M4 CS On Road Price in Gurgaon

BMW M4 CS Front Left Side
2.16 Cr
*On-Road Price
Gurgaon
M4 CS Price in Gurgaon

BMW M4 CS on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 2.16 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW M4 CS xDrive₹ 2.16 Crore
...Read More

BMW M4 CS Variant Wise Price List in Gurgaon

xDrive
₹2.16 Crore*On-Road Price
2993 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,00,000
RTO
19,40,000
Insurance
7,39,731
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Gurgaon
2,15,80,231
EMI@4,63,843/mo
Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

BMW M4 CS News

The CS in BMW M4 CS stands for Competition Sport and is given only to select models bringing a more performance-focused iteration with lighter components and a more powerful engine.
BMW M4 CS launched in India at 1.89 crores
4 Oct 2024
The second-generation BMW M4 CS performance sedan will come powered by a twin-turbocharged inline-six petrol engine.
Second-generation BMW M4 CS ready for India debut, launch on October 4
29 Sept 2024
BMW net profits fell 83.8 per cent in the third quarter, weighed down by sales, particularly in the Chinese market.
BMW downplays US tariff fears as car stocks hit multi-year lows
7 Nov 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Range Rover Evoque are some of the most competitive alternatives against Audi Q3.
Mercedes-Benz GLA to BMW X1: Key challengers to Audi Q3
6 Nov 2024
Germany voted against the extra tariffs and is urging both Beijing and Brussels to come to a compromise.
Germany urges compromise in EU-China EV row
2 Nov 2024
BMW Videos

BMW CE 02 is the first electric two-wheeler from the German auto giant that has been manufactured in India. It joins the CE 04 electric two-wheeler launched in July this year as part of BMW Motorrad's EV lineup in the country.
BMW CE 02 launched. What the first Made-in-India German electric two-wheeler offers: First impressions
1 Oct 2024
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
View all
 

BMW M4 CS FAQs

The on-road price of BMW M4 CS xDrive in Gurgaon is Rs. 2.16 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Gurgaon amount to Rs. 19.40 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Gurgaon is Rs. 4.38 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Gurgaon are Rs. 7.40 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Gurgaon includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.89 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 19.40 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 7.40 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.16 Crore.

