HT Auto
BMW M4 CS Front Left Side
1/1

BMW M4 CS Specifications

BMW M4 CS is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,89,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2993 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. BMW M4 CS mileage is 10.24 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.89 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

BMW M4 CS Specs

BMW M4 CS comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10.24 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The M4 ...Read More

BMW M4 CS Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
xDrive
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
543 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
B58 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Driving Range
604 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear Axle
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R20
Height
1393 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
4794 mm
Width
1887 mm
Wheelbase
2857 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)

BMW M4 CS Alternatives

Porsche 911

Porsche 911

1.64 - 3.08 Cr
Check Latest Offers
911 Specs
Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche 911 GT3

2.5 Cr Onwards
Check Latest Offers
911 GT3 Specs
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check Latest Offers
M4 Competition Specs
BMW M8

BMW M8

2.15 Cr
Check Latest Offers
M8 Specs
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.35 - 1.98 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Cayenne Coupe Specs
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
AMG GLE Coupe Specs

BMW M4 CS News

The CS in BMW M4 CS stands for Competition Sport and is given only to select models bringing a more performance-focused iteration with lighter components and a more powerful engine.
BMW M4 CS launched in India at 1.89 crores
4 Oct 2024
The second-generation BMW M4 CS performance sedan will come powered by a twin-turbocharged inline-six petrol engine.
Second-generation BMW M4 CS ready for India debut, launch on October 4
29 Sept 2024
Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 come as strng alternatives against the Mercedes-Benz GLC.
Is Mercedes-Benz GLC your dream car? Here are a few alternatives to consider
9 Nov 2024
During his campaign for the presidential elections, Trump has said he intends to slap duties on foreign-made cars imported into the US in order to protect local jobs.
German carmaker shares fall amid Trump's return and US tariff hike concerns
8 Nov 2024
BMW net profits fell 83.8 per cent in the third quarter, weighed down by sales, particularly in the Chinese market.
BMW downplays US tariff fears as car stocks hit multi-year lows
7 Nov 2024
View all
 BMW M4 CS News

BMW M4 CS Variants & Price List

BMW M4 CS price starts at ₹ 1.89 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive
1.89 Cr*
2993 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    BMW X7

    1.3 - 1.34 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW XM

    2.6 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW X1

    49.5 - 52.5 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW Z4

    90.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Tucson 2024

Hyundai Tucson 2024

30 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift

80 - 84 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details