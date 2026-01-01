hamburger icon
BMW 3 Series LWB Front Left Side
1/22
BMW 3 Series LWB Front Left Side
2/22
BMW 3 Series LWB Front View
3/22
BMW 3 Series LWB Grille
4/22
BMW 3 Series LWB Rear Right Side
5/22
BMW 3 Series LWB Right Side View
6/22

BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport

71.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW 3 Series LWB Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport

3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport Prices

The 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport, equipped with a B48 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹71.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport Mileage

All variants of the 3 Series LWB offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport Colours

The 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport is available in 4 colour options: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, Skyscraper Metallic.

3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport Engine and Transmission

The 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm of torque.

3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 3 Series LWB's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹74.4 Lakhs - 74.4 Lakhs or the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs.

3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport Specs & Features

The 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport Price

3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport

₹71.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,60,000
RTO
6,55,000
Insurance
2,72,854
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,88,354
EMI@1,54,506/mo
BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.2 seconds
Driving Range
908 km
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring-strut axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction, hydraulically damped torque strut bearingsconstruction
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight aluminium-steel construction
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4823 mm
Wheelbase
2961 mm
Height
1441 mm
Width
2068 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
BMW 3 Series LWB 330Li M Sport EMI
EMI1,39,055 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
64,69,518
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
64,69,518
Interest Amount
18,73,793
Payable Amount
83,43,311

BMW 3 Series LWB other Variants

3 Series LWB 320Ld M Sport

₹71.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,00,000
RTO
6,49,000
Insurance
2,70,540
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,20,040
EMI@1,53,037/mo
3 Series LWB 50 Jahre Edition

₹73.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,00,000
RTO
6,69,000
Insurance
2,78,252
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,47,752
EMI@1,57,932/mo
3 Series LWB 320Ld M Sport Pro

₹74.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,00,000
RTO
6,79,000
Insurance
2,82,108
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
74,61,608
EMI@1,60,379/mo
BMW 3 Series LWB Alternatives

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

74.4 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
3 Series LWBvs5 Series
Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 LakhsEx-Showroom
3 Series LWBvsA6
Audi A4

Audi A4

46.25 - 55.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
3 Series LWBvsA4
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

61 - 64.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
3 Series LWBvsC-Class
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
3 Series LWBvsM340i

