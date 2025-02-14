What is the on-road price of Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Secunderabad? The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD in Secunderabad is Rs. 14.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Secunderabad? The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD in Secunderabad amount to Rs. 1.63 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Secunderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Secunderabad is Rs. 30,330.