2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market. Will it come to India?

Kawasaki India has launched the new Versys 1100 in the global market. As expected, it is the successor to the Versys 1000 adventure tourer. Versys has always been a tempting package and with the new upgrade, the deal would get even more sweeter. Before discontinuing the Versys 1000 was priced at ₹13.91 lakh ex-showroom. While the launch of the Versys 1100 is not yet confirmed for India, if it does come then it will get a decent price hike.

In the global market, Kawasaki has launched three variants of the Versys 1100. There is a base, S, and SE, which is the same as before. They will be priced at £11,899, £13,649 and £15,649 respectively. The motorcycle will be going on sale in December 2024.

The Versys 1100 is equipped with a standard USB-C port, and its electronic rider assistance features are extensive. Owners will get KTRC traction control, cornering management, and options for power and riding modes. Additionally, SE models come with Showa electronically controlled suspension. With the added convenience of Kawasaki’s Rideology smartphone application, which now supports voice commands.

The engine capacity has grown from 1,043 cm3 to 1,099 cm3 for the 2025 season thanks to a 3 mm longer stroke. This capacity increase, along with other subtle adjustments, increases maximum power from 118 bhp to 133 bhp. Kawasaki says that there has been improvement in mid-high rpm torque as well.

The Kawasaki Quick Shifter has been updated as well. Now, it functions from a lower minimum shift point of 1,500 rpm. The gear ratios are new and improved so that the motorcycle can cruise easily with the help of electronic cruise control. In terms of engine changes, selected headlines include centre intake funnels now 45 mm longer than the outer intake funnels adding to better torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm.

The intake ports have been refined to accommodate a modification in the throttle body, resulting in a narrower design that corresponds with the bike's enhanced displacement. This alteration leads to an increased intake flow velocity within the low to mid-rpm spectrum, thereby improving torque in that range. Furthermore, the new ECU configurations, tailored for the elevated engine displacement, have adjusted the throttle valve opening characteristics throughout the entire rev range. Additionally, cam profiles featuring a reduced valve lift further enhance torque in the low to mid-rpm range. The rideability has been increased because of the heavier flywheel mass and a secondary balancer reduces excess vibration while large connector pipes join exhaust headers 1-4 and 2-3, contributing to better performance at all rpms. There is also an oil cooler to keep the engine temperature in check. With added performance, Kawasaki decided to increased the braking capabilities as well so now the rear disc measures 260 mm.

