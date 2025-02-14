What is the on-road price of Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Nagpur? The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD in Nagpur is Rs. 14.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Nagpur? The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys 1100 STD in Nagpur amount to Rs. 1.63 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Nagpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys 1100 in Nagpur is Rs. 30,330.