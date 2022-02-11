Joy e-bike Wolf on road price in Miraj starts from Rs. 83,660.
The on road price for Joy e-bike Wolf top variant goes up to Rs. 95,300 in Miraj.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Joy e-bike Wolf STD and the most priced model is Joy e-bike Wolf Eco.
Visit your nearest
Joy e-bike Wolf dealers and showrooms in Miraj for best offers.
Joy e-bike Wolf on road price breakup in Miraj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Joy e-bike Wolf is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Miraj, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Miraj and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Miraj.
Variants On-Road Price Joy e-bike Wolf STD ₹ 83,660 Joy e-bike Wolf Eco ₹ 95,300
