Indian Sport Scout STD

15.62 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Sport Scout Key Specs
Engine1250 cc
View all Sport Scout specs and features

Sport Scout STD

Sport Scout STD Prices

The Sport Scout STD, is listed at ₹15.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sport Scout STD Mileage

All variants of the Sport Scout offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sport Scout STD Colours

The Sport Scout STD is available in 1 colour option: Black Metallic.

Sport Scout STD Engine and Transmission

The Sport Scout STD is powered by a 1250 cc engine.

Sport Scout STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sport Scout's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Scout Classic priced ₹14.02 Lakhs or the Indian 101 Scout priced ₹15.99 Lakhs.

Sport Scout STD Specs & Features

The Sport Scout STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, USB Charging Port and Display.

Indian Sport Scout STD Price

Sport Scout STD

₹15.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,09,000
RTO
1,12,720
Insurance
39,950
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,61,670
EMI@33,566/mo
Close

Indian Sport Scout STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2206 mm
Ground Clearance
113 mm
Wheelbase
1562 mm
Kerb Weight
248 Kg
Height
1155 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
956 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
106.4 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
108 Nm @ 6300 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1250 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
104 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, Travel - 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks, Travel - 76 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Digital
Odometer
Analogue
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Sport Scout STD EMI
EMI30,210 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,05,503
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,05,503
Interest Amount
4,07,081
Payable Amount
18,12,584

view all specs and features

