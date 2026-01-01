hamburger icon
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Base

19.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Key Specs
Engine890 cc
View all Streetfighter V2 specs and features

Streetfighter V2 Base

Streetfighter V2 Base Prices

The Streetfighter V2 Base, is listed at ₹19.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Streetfighter V2 Base Mileage

All variants of the Streetfighter V2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Streetfighter V2 Base Colours

The Streetfighter V2 Base is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Ducati Red S.

Streetfighter V2 Base Engine and Transmission

The Streetfighter V2 Base is powered by a 890 cc engine.

Streetfighter V2 Base vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Streetfighter V2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Panigale V2 priced between ₹19.12 Lakhs - 21.1 Lakhs or the Ducati Hypermotard 950 priced between ₹17.11 Lakhs - 19.05 Lakhs.

Streetfighter V2 Base Specs & Features

The Streetfighter V2 Base has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

Ducati Streetfighter V2 Base Price

Streetfighter V2 Base

₹19.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,50,200
RTO
1,52,016
Insurance
52,732
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,54,948
EMI@42,019/mo
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Base Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
270 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
68.8 mm
Max Torque
93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT colour display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Base EMI
EMI37,818 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,59,453
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,59,453
Interest Amount
5,09,597
Payable Amount
22,69,050

Ducati Streetfighter V2 other Variants

Streetfighter V2 S

₹21.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,48,900
RTO
1,67,912
Insurance
56,918
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,73,730
EMI@46,722/mo
Add to Compare
Close

view all specs and features

