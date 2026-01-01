Additional Features

Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system