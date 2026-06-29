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Ducati Panigale V2 vs Ducati Streetfighter V2

In 2026 Ducati Panigale V2 or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Panigale V2 engine makes power and torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Panigale V2 vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panigale v2 Streetfighter v2
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 19.51 Lakhs₹ 17.86 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity890 cc890 cc
Power119.637 PS PS155.12 PS PS

Filters
Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2
STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati Panigale V2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L17 L
Length
2090 mm-
Ground Clearance
128 mm-
Wheelbase
1436 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg200 kg
Additional Storage
5 litres-
Height
837 mm-
Saddle Height
840 mm845 mm
Width
810 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm245 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
282 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph270 kmph
Max Power
155 PS @ 10750 rpm155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm68.8 mm
Max Torque
104 Nm @ 9000 rpm93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
890 cc890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Superquadro L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves, Desmodromic EngineSuperqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutchHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm100 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit, Aluminum single-sided swingarmFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubesFully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm
Features
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Sports,StreetYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Throttle Control, Dynamic Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Data Analyser, GPS, Ducati Multimedia System, Auto Tyre CalibrationExhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4.3 Inch TFTTFT colour display
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,55,53719,74,747
Ex-Showroom Price
19,51,00017,86,000
RTO
1,56,0801,42,880
Insurance
48,45745,867
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,33042,445

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S launched in Ducati Yellow colour scheme
29 Jun 2026
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S teased in iconic Yellow; bookings now open
11 Jun 2026
The recall involves reversed ABS fuses that could disable the anti-lock braking system under heavy braking conditions
Ducati North America recalls 2025 Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2 over faulty ABS wiring
16 Dec 2025
Ducati Panigale V2 S in a new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S in Yellow deliveries begin in India, priced at 21.86 lakh
23 Jul 2026
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