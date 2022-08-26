Ducati Streetfighter V2 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 19.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Streetfighter V2 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 19.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Streetfighter V2 dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Ducati Streetfighter V2 on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ducati Streetfighter V2 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and MV Agusta Brutale 800 starting at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Streetfighter V2 STD ₹ 19.65 Lakhs