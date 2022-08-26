Saved Articles

Ducati Streetfighter V2 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Ducati Streetfighter V2 Front Right Side View
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Left View
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Rear Right View
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Right View
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Brand Name View
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Engine View
19.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Streetfighter V2 Price in Ahmedabad

Ducati Streetfighter V2 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 19.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Streetfighter V2 STD₹ 19.65 Lakhs
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

STD
₹19.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
955 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,10,000
RTO
1,08,600
Insurance
46,244
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
19,64,844
EMI@42,232/mo
    Ducati Streetfighter V2 News

    Ducati Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955 cc, twin-cylinder engine.&nbsp;
    2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launch Today in India, Check Price and Other Detail
    26 Aug 2022
    Ducati has teased a new motorcycle for India launch.&nbsp;
    Ducati teases its second upcoming model for India. Is it Streetfighter V2?
    23 Jun 2022
    The exterior design of the new Streetfighter V2 comes based on its bigger counterpart - Streetfighter V4.
    India-bound Ducati Streetfighter V2 breaks cover: Top highlights
    12 Nov 2021
    Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs taking delivery of the first Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini deliveries commence, costs 72 lakh
    21 Mar 2024
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is offered in two colour schemes.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India
    12 Mar 2024
    View all
     Ducati Streetfighter V2 News

