Ducati Streetfighter V2 STD

20.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Key Specs
Engine955 cc
Power155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Speed270 kmph
View all Streetfighter V2 specs and features

Streetfighter V2 STD Latest Updates

Streetfighter V2 falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Streetfighter V2 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 17 L
  • Length: 2093 mm
  • Max Power: 155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
    ...Read More

    Ducati Streetfighter V2 STD Price

    STD
    ₹20.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    955 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    18,10,000
    RTO
    1,44,800
    Insurance
    46,244
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,01,044
    EMI@43,010/mo
    Close

    Ducati Streetfighter V2 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    17 L
    Length
    2093 mm
    Ground Clearance
    131 mm
    Wheelbase
    1465 mm
    Height
    1043 mm
    Kerb Weight
    200 kg
    Saddle Height
    845 mm
    Width
    890 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    245 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    289 km
    Max Speed
    270 kmph
    Max Power
    155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
    Stroke
    68.8 mm
    Max Torque
    101.4 Nm @ 9000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    955 cc
    Clutch
    Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
    Engine Type
    Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    100 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Front Suspension
    Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43mm chromed inner tubes
    Rear Suspension
    Fully adjustable Sachs unit.
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser, Ducati multimeadia system
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Display
    TFT colour display
    Battery Capacity
    12V - 6.5Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Ducati Streetfighter V2 STD EMI
    EMI38,709 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    18,00,939
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    18,00,939
    Interest Amount
    5,21,613
    Payable Amount
    23,22,552

    View all
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

      View all  Ducati Bikes

