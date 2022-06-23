Ducati teases its second upcoming model for India. Is it Streetfighter V2?

After teasing the upcoming Scrambler Urban Motard 800, Ducati India has now shown a glimpse of its second bike that will be launched in the country in the coming few weeks. While the company hasn't explicitly announced the name of the new bike, it is likely to be the Streetfighter V2 which is also bound to go on sale in the country.

The bike was also recently updated internationally with a new colour option. In terms of exteriors, the new Streetfighter V2 will feature the bigger Streetfighter V4-inspired design and styling. The Indian-spec model will be identical to the globally sold bike and will feature the same Streetfighter V4-sourced headlamp assembly, while other parts such as the fuel tank, tail section, and wheels will be used from the Ducati Panigale V2 which already sells in the Indian market. The alloy wheel design will be identical to the Panigale V2 and these wheels will come shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres. As shown in the teaser image above, the bike also gets optional wings that are responsible for producing 27kg of downforce at 265kph.

(Also Read: 2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 launched at ₹12.99 lakh)

The Streetfighter V2 uses the same Panigale V2's powertrain with a 955cc, Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine. It has been tuned slightly differently for the naked street hooligan as it produces slightly less power and torque at 153hp and 101.5Nm respectively. For transmission, the engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with an up/down quickshifter as standard.

Some of the key electronics on the latest Streetfighter include cornering ABS, traction control, three power modes (High, Medium, Low) and three ride modes (Wet, Road and Sport), wheelie control, as well as engine braking. The meter console on the bike is a 4.3-inch colour TFT cluster that can be used to access all the settings and modes.

When launched, it is likely to cost upwards of ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).

