2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launch Today in India, Check Price and Other Detail

The new Ducati Streetfighter V2 joins the line-up of Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Ducati Streetfighter V4 S. It is the most affordable Streetfighter on sale.

Ducati India has launched the Streetfighter V2 in the Indian market at ₹17.25 lakhs (ex-showroom). It will only be offered in a single variant and one colour, Ducati Red. Ducati Streetfighter V2 will be going against Triumph Street Triple, BMW F 900 R and Kawasaki Z900. The Streetfighter V2 sits in the same line-up as the Streetfighter V4 and V4S. It can be considered as a stripped-down version of the Panigale V2.

The design of the Streetfighter V2 is similar to the Streetfighter V4. So, there is a LED Daytime Running Lamp that is shaped in V, a muscular-looking fuel tank, radiator shrouds finished in silver, an underbelly exhaust system, a single-sided swingarm, an engine cowl and the saddle has a step-up design.

The Streetfighter V2 comes with a 955 cc, twin-cylinder engine that is arranged in a 90-degree configuration and Ducati calls it Superquadro. It gets liquid-cooling and Ducati's desmodromic valve system.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The engine is capable of producing 150.9 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 101.4 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The throttle bodies are independently controlled using a Ride by Wire system. The Streetfighter V2 shares the exhaust system with Panigale V2.

The service intervals have been set at 12,000 km or 12 months whereas the valve clearance check intervals need to happen after every 24,000 km.

The monocoque aluminium chassis is suspended by 43 mm fully adjustable Showa forks in the front and a mono-shock from Sachs at the rear which is also fully adjustable. Braking duties are done by a dual 320 mm disc in the front that is grabbed by Brembo Monobloc M4s which have four pistons each. At the rear, there is a 245 mm disc with a two-piston caliper.

First Published Date: