Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Ducati Streetfighter V2 Specifications

Ducati Streetfighter V2 starting price is Rs. 18,10,000 in India. Ducati Streetfighter V2 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 955 cc cc engine. Ducati Streetfighter V2 mileage is 16.7 kmpl.
18.1 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Ducati Streetfighter V2 Specs

Ducati Streetfighter V2 comes with 955 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Streetfighter V2 starts at Rs. 18.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Streetfighter V2 sits in the ...Read More

Ducati Streetfighter V2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Length
2093 mm
Ground Clearance
131 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Height
1043 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm
Width
890 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
289 km
Max Speed
270 kmph
Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
68.8 mm
Max Torque
101.4 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
955 cc
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43mm chromed inner tubes
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit.
Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser, Ducati multimeadia system
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Display
TFT colour display
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Ducati Streetfighter V2 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

16.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja ZX-10R Specs
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

16.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hayabusa Specs
UPCOMING
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Brutale 800 details
View similar Bikes
Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati Diavel 1260

17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Diavel 1260 Specs
Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2

17.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Panigale V2 Specs
BMW 2021 S 1000 R

BMW 2021 S 1000 R

17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
2021 S 1000 R Specs

Ducati Streetfighter V2 News

Ducati Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955 cc, twin-cylinder engine.&nbsp;
2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launch Today in India, Check Price and Other Detail
26 Aug 2022
Ducati has teased a new motorcycle for India launch.&nbsp;
Ducati teases its second upcoming model for India. Is it Streetfighter V2?
23 Jun 2022
The exterior design of the new Streetfighter V2 comes based on its bigger counterpart - Streetfighter V4.
India-bound Ducati Streetfighter V2 breaks cover: Top highlights
12 Nov 2021
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S sits above the standard Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S to launch on 12th March. Know more
8 Mar 2024
Ducati Scrambler Icon equipped with a host of accessories.
Ducati launches new range of accessories for Scrambler. Check them out
5 Mar 2024
View all
 Ducati Streetfighter V2 News

Ducati Streetfighter V2 Variants & Price List

Ducati Streetfighter V2 price starts at ₹ 18.1 Lakhs .

STD
18.1 Lakhs*
955 cc
155.12 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ducati Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Zeal EX

    Ampere Zeal EX

    96,690 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Forza350

    Honda Forza350

    3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details