Ducati Streetfighter V2 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 22.18 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Ducati Streetfighter V2 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Ducati Streetfighter V2 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati Streetfighter V2 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Bangalore, Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Bangalore and MV Agusta Brutale 800 starting at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati Streetfighter V2 STD ₹ 22.18 Lakhs
