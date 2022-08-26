Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Streetfighter V2 on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 20.73 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Ducati Streetfighter V2 dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
Ducati Streetfighter V2 on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati Streetfighter V2 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Hyderabad, Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Hyderabad and MV Agusta Brutale 800 starting at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati Streetfighter V2 STD ₹ 20.73 Lakhs
