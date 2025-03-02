What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 in Mysore? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC in Mysore is Rs. 1.19 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 in Mysore? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC in Mysore amount to Rs. 17.17 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 in Mysore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 in Mysore is Rs. 2.42 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 in Mysore? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC in Mysore are Rs. 4.09 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.