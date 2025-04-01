XUV 400 EVPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Front Left Side
View all Images

MAHINDRA XUV 400 EV

Launched in Jan 2023

3.0
₹16.74 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XUV 400 EV Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 166.36 kmph

XUV 400 EV: 150.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 443.36 km

XUV 400 EV: 415.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 6.1 hrs

XUV 400 EV: 6.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 43.7 kwh

XUV 400 EV: 34.5 - 39.4 kwh

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Variants
Mahindra XUV 400 EV price starts at ₹ 16.74 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.69 Lakhs
4 Variants Available
XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh₹16.74 Lakhs*
34.5 kWh
150 Kmph
456 Km
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone₹16.94 Lakhs*
34.5 kWh
456 km
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
View More
XUV 400 EV EL Pro 39.4 kWh₹17.49 Lakhs*
39.4 kWh
150 Kmph
456 km
Instrument Cluster: Analogue
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
View More
XUV 400 EV EL Pro 39.4 KWH Dual Tone₹17.69 Lakhs*
39.4 kWh
456 km
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Wireless Charger
Hill Hold Control
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Expert Review

3 out of 5

Pros

Great drive dynamicsImpressive claimed rangeBig on cabin space

Cons

Mundane cabin designPaltry feature list

Mahindra's electric ambitions for India's mass-market passenger vehicle (PV) segment has been no secret. Although the electric dreams may have been overshadowed these past few years by a troika of big and boisterous - and diesel guzzling - SUVs, the Mahindra EV was always around the corner. Showcased for the first time as the eXUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020, it was eventually revealed that the so-called new model would be christened as Mahindra XUV400. And with eyes firmly set on Tata Motors who enjoy a T-Rex share of the EV pie in the country, the XUV400 was unveiled with typical fanfare earlier this week on World EV Day.

With the XUV400, Mahindra confirms it is targeting a select group of ‘conscious’ and ‘enlightened’ buyers across age brackets. The car maker also continued to underline its continued emphasis on big SUVs and repeats the XUV400 is a C-segment SUV contender, a segment that otherwise has the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq - yes, all engine-powered models. On paper then, the Mahindra XUV400 is gearing up for a battle against an army of rivals even if its main competitors would likely be the Tata Nexon EV Max and MG ZS EV. How does the XUV400 stand up against these options?

READ MORE

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Images

18 images
View All XUV 400 EV Images

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Colours

Mahindra XUV 400 EV is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Everest white dual tone
Nebula blue dual tone
Napoli black dual tone
Galaxy grey dual tone
Arctic blue dual tone
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Safety Ratings

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Specifications and Features

Max Power148 bhp
Battery Capacity34.5-39.4 kWh
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque310 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance148 bhp, 310 Nm
Range375-456 km
Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes
SunroofYes
Max Speed150 kmph
View all XUV 400 EV specs and features

Mahindra XUV 400 EV comparison with similar cars

Mahindra XUV 400 EV
Tata Curvv EV
Tata Nexon EV
Hyundai Creta EV
Mahindra BE 6
MG Windsor EV
Tata Punch EV
₹16.74 Lakhs*
₹17.49 Lakhs*
₹12.49 Lakhs*
₹17.99 Lakhs*
₹18.9 Lakhs*
₹13.5 Lakhs*
₹9.99 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
23 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
30 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
29 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
6 Reviews
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
7 Hours 54 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Range
456 km
Range
585 km
Range
489 km
Range
473 km
Range
683 km
Range
331 km
Range
421 Km
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
165 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
143 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp,380 Nm
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp, 200 Nm
Max Motor Performance
121 bhp 190 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Length
4200 mm
Length
4310 mm
Length
3994 mm
Length
4340 mm
Length
4371 mm
Length
4295 mm
Length
3857 mm
Height
1634 mm
Height
1637 mm
Height
1616 mm
Height
1655 mm
Height
1627 mm
Height
1677 mm
Height
1633 mm
Width
1821 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1811 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
1742 mm
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5 metres
Boot Space
378 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
350 litres
Boot Space
433 litres
Boot Space
455 litres
Boot Space
579 litres
Boot Space
366 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Mahindra Cars

