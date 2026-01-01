The XUV 400 EV EL Pro 39.4 KWH Dual Tone, featuring a 39.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 456 km, is priced at ₹18.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XUV 400 EV EL Pro 39.4 KWH Dual Tone delivers a claimed single-charge range of 456 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV 400 EV EL Pro 39.4 KWH Dual Tone is available in 5 colour options: Everest White Dual Tone, Nebula Blue Dual Tone, Napoli Black Dual Tone, Galaxy Grey Dual Tone, Arctic Blue Dual Tone.
The XUV 400 EV EL Pro 39.4 KWH Dual Tone is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 456 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XUV 400 EV EL Pro 39.4 KWH Dual Tone include the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.
The XUV 400 EV EL Pro 39.4 KWH Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.