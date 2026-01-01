hamburger icon
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone

17.85 Lakhs*
XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone

XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone Prices

The XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone, featuring a 34.5 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 375 km, is priced at ₹17.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone Range

The XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone delivers a claimed single-charge range of 375 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone Colours

The XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone is available in 5 colour options: Everest White Dual Tone, Nebula Blue Dual Tone, Napoli Black Dual Tone, Galaxy Grey Dual Tone, Arctic Blue Dual Tone.

XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone Battery & Range

The XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone is powered by a 34.5 kWh battery pack that allows for 375 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger).

XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone include the VinFast VF6 priced between ₹16.49 Lakhs - 18.29 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.

XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone Specs & Features

The XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone Price

XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone

₹17.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,94,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
74,679
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,85,179
EMI@38,370/mo
Close

Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
#N/A
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
34.5 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
375 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp, 310 Nm
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4200 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1634 mm
Width
1821 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
378 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Optional
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 KWH Dual Tone EMI
Mahindra XUV 400 EV other Variants

XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh

₹16.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
69,343
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,34,843
EMI@35,139/mo
XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh

₹17.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,74,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
73,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,64,443
EMI@37,925/mo
XUV 400 EV EL Pro 39.4 kWh

₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
76,703
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,42,203
EMI@39,596/mo
XUV 400 EV EL Pro 39.4 KWH Dual Tone

₹18.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,69,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
77,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,62,939
EMI@40,042/mo
