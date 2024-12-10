What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Gwalior? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Gwalior is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Gwalior? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Gwalior amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Gwalior? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Gwalior is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Gwalior? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Gwalior are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.