What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Mahoba? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Mahoba is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mahoba? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Mahoba amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mahoba? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mahoba is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Mahoba? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Mahoba are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.