What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Jhansi? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jhansi is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jhansi? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jhansi amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jhansi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jhansi is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jhansi? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jhansi are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.