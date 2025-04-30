Lamborghini Temerario on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 6.83 Crore. Lamborghini Temerario comes with a choice of engine options. The Lamborghini Temerario on road price in Ahmedabad for 3995 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 6.83 Crore - 6.83 Crore. Visit your nearest Lamborghini Temerario dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Lamborghini Temerario on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Lamborghini Temerario is mainly compared to McLaren 750S which starts at Rs. 5.91 Cr in Ahmedabad, Ferrari 812 which starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr in Ahmedabad and McLaren Artura starting at Rs. 5.1 Cr in Ahmedabad.

