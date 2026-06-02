Lamborghini delivers first Temerario in India

Automobili Lamborghini India has delivered the first Temerario in the country, marking the arrival of the brand's latest High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV). The Temerario succeeds the Huracan and becomes Lamborghini's second electrified super sports model, underscoring the company's commitment to hybrid performance and innovation.

The delivery is a significant milestone for Lamborghini in India, a market that continues to witness growing demand for high-performance luxury vehicles. The Temerario was first unveiled in India in April 2025 and has since generated considerable interest among enthusiasts and customers.

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920 PS Hybrid Powertrain

At the heart of the Temerario is a newly developed 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors. Together, the hybrid powertrain produces a combined output of 920 PS, enabling the supercar to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and achieve a top speed exceeding 340 km/h.

Lamborghini says the Temerario is the first production super sports car capable of revving up to 10,000 rpm, combining the character of a naturally high-revving engine with the benefits of electrification and turbocharging.

The interior of the Temerario is driver focused. There is a vertical touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver's display, paddle shifters and a steering wheel through which you can control most of the functions of the vehicle.

Lamborghini's hybrid vision

Commenting on the milestone, Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director for Asia Pacific at Automobili Lamborghini, said the delivery of the first Temerario in India reflects the brand's growing presence in one of its most dynamic global markets. He added that the model represents the next step in Lamborghini's hybrid strategy, blending advanced engineering with the performance expected from the Italian marque.

Bold design with aerodynamic focus

The Temerario introduces a fresh design language while retaining Lamborghini's signature styling cues. Sharp lines, clean surfaces and a distinctive hexagonal lighting signature give the car a striking appearance. The design also integrates aerodynamic and cooling functions, with the mid-mounted powertrain visually highlighted as part of the vehicle's overall architecture.

Driver-focused cabin

Inside, the Temerario follows Lamborghini's "Feel Like a Pilot" philosophy. The cockpit features a driver-centric layout, digital displays and aviation-inspired controls. Customers can personalise the cabin through Lamborghini's Ad Personam programme, with premium materials including carbon fibre, leather and Corsatex by Dinamica available.

Multiple driving modes

The hybrid supercar offers 13 driving modes, including Citta, Strada, Sport and Corsa, along with Recharge, Hybrid and Performance settings. An advanced electric torque vectoring system and e-4WD architecture are designed to improve agility, stability and handling across a variety of road conditions.

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