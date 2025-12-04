This Lamborghini Temerario took 320 hours to paint and it outshines the flagship

Lamborghini just took the wraps off a new edition of its bread-and-butter supercar and its far from what one would regularly see cruising on the streets. After all, it took 320 hours of dedicated paintwork for Bologna to finish this unique crystal paint livery. Designed under the Italian marque’s Ad Personam personalisation programme, this Lamborghini Temerario is practically a one-off art on wheels, made specifically to be showcased at the Art Basel fair to be held between December 5-7, 2025.

The new Ad Personam Temerario brings a special exterior finish that blends Verde Shock, Grigio Maat and Nero Nemesis tones to create this shimmer effect that would make even the flagship Lamborghini look pale in comparison. It features fluorescent green accents for the exterior trim on the side skirts, mirrors, windowpane, and even the brake calipers, while the rest is dominated by carbon fibre.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Temerario Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 Cr Compare View Offers McLaren 750S 3994 cc 3994 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.91 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari 812 6496 cc 6496 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.20 Cr Compare View Offers Maserati MCPura 3000 cc 3000 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.12 Cr Compare View Offers Rolls-Royce Cullinan 6749 cc 6749 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.95 Cr Compare View Offers Bentley Bentayga 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.10 Cr Compare View Offers

As one steps inside the cabin, they are greeted with an interior design that almost entirely relies on carbon fibre. The lightweight material has been used practically anywhere possible to shave weight (and to look as cool as possible), from the seats to the entire steering wheel, cluster and paddle shifter setup. Even the centre console with its starter button is almost entirely carbon fibre, just like the regular Temerario. The green accents continue inside on the seats, headrests, as well as contrast stitching on the Alcantara-lined dashboard.

Also Read : BMW Z4 goes out with a final hurrah: Final Edition unveiled for the droptop

Lamborghini Temerario

The custom finish blends Verde Shock, Grigio Maat and Nero Nemesis to produce a shimmering, multi-tone crystal effect

The Lamborghini Temerario entered production earlier this year as the successor to the Huracan. Ditching the former’s V10, Bologna’s latest entry-level supercar is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, assisted by three electric motors to hit the 10,000 rpm mark. Combined, the powertrain makes 907 bhp and shoots to 100 kmph from zero in 2.7 seconds. This makes it three-tenths faster than the top-spec Huracan STO. The Temerario can even be driven in pure EV mode as a front-wheel drive supercar for around 10 km.

The Lamborghini Temerario is priced in India from ₹6 crore (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: