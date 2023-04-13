hamburger icon
Lamborghini Temerario Specifications

Lamborghini Temerario is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,00,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
6 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Lamborghini Temerario Specs

Lamborghini Temerario comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Temerario measures 4,706 mm in length, 1,996 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,658 mm. ...Read More

Lamborghini Temerario Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
V8 Hybrid
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
4.0 twin-turbo
Battery Capacity
3.8 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
800 bhp @ 9000-9750 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3995 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
343 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone
Front Suspension
Double wishbone
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4706 mm
Wheelbase
2658 mm
Height
1201 mm
Width
1996 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors

Lamborghini Temerario Variants & Price List

Lamborghini Temerario price starts at ₹ 6 Cr .

6 Cr*
3995 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

