Lamborghini Temerario Specifications

Lamborghini Temerario comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Temerario measures 4,706 mm in length, 1,996 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,658 mm. A two-seat model, Lamborghini Temerario sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Lamborghini Temerario price starts at ₹ 6 Cr .
₹6 Cr*
3995 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
