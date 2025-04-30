hamburger icon
Lamborghini Temerario On Road Price in Delhi

Lamborghini Temerario Front Left Side
6.83 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Temerario Price in

Delhi

Lamborghini Temerario on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 6.84 Crore. Lamborghini Temerario comes with a choice of engine options.

 ...Read More

Lamborghini Temerario Variant Wise Price List in

Delhi
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Temerario V8 Hybrid

₹6.84 Crore*On-Road Price
3995 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,00,00,000
RTO
60,50,000
Insurance
23,45,197
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,83,95,697
EMI@14,70,090/mo
Lamborghini Temerario FAQs

The on-road price of Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid in Delhi is Rs. 6.84 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid in Delhi amount to Rs. 60.50 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lamborghini Temerario in Delhi is Rs. 13.87 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid in Delhi are Rs. 23.45 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid in Delhi includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 6.00 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 60.50 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 23.45 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 6.84 Crore.

