What is the on-road price of Lamborghini Temerario in Delhi? The on-road price of Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid in Delhi is Rs. 6.84 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Lamborghini Temerario in Delhi? The RTO charges for Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid in Delhi amount to Rs. 60.50 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Lamborghini Temerario in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Lamborghini Temerario in Delhi is Rs. 13.87 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Lamborghini Temerario in Delhi? The insurance charges for Lamborghini Temerario V8 Hybrid in Delhi are Rs. 23.45 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.