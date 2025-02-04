Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Kolhapur starts from Rs. 18.90 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Creta EV top variant goes up to Rs. 24.61 Lakhs in Kolhapur.
The lowest price model is Hyundai Creta EV Executive 42 kWh and the most priced model is Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh.
Hyundai Creta EV dealers and showrooms in Kolhapur for best offers.
Hyundai Creta EV on road price breakup in Kolhapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hyundai Creta EV is mainly compared to Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Kolhapur, Mahindra BE 6 which starts at Rs. 18.9 Lakhs in Kolhapur and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Kolhapur.
Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Creta EV Executive 42 kWh ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Smart 42 kWh ₹ 19.95 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Smart (O) 42 kWh ₹ 20.47 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Premium 42 kWh ₹ 20.99 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Smart (O) 51.4 kWh ₹ 22.54 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh ₹ 24.61 Lakhs
