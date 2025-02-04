What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Kolhapur? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Kolhapur is Rs. 24.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Kolhapur? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Kolhapur amount to Rs. 12,240, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Kolhapur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Kolhapur is Rs. 38,328.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Kolhapur? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Kolhapur are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.