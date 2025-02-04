Hyundai Creta EV to Mahindra BE 6: Five electric cars under ₹25 lakh in India with a claimed range of over 300 km
Gone are the days when electric vehicles were not considered viable alternatives to their fossil-fuel-propelled counterparts, majorly owing to the range anxiety that was associated with EVs. The modern crop of electric vehicles comes promising significantly higher range compared to the first generation EVs. With the electric cars increasingly offering higher range per charging cycle, range anxiety is gradually becoming a thing of the past. Alleviating the range anxiety further is the rapidly improving public EV charging infra.
A majority of modern electric cars, even in the mass-market segment, now offer a range of around 300 kilometres on a single charge. Some electric cars in the mid-range and in the luxury segment offer more range per charge.
Here is a list of cars that are priced under ₹25 lakh and offer more than 300 kilometres range on a single charge.
The Tata Nexon EV is the most popular electric car in India. This electric SUV holds the lion's share in Tata Motors' EV portfolio as well as in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. It is available in three different battery pack choices - 30 kWh, 40.5 kWh and 45 kWh. The 40.5 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of up to 390 km, while the 45 kWh unit promises up to 489 km range on a full charge. Prices of the two battery pack options range from ₹13.99 lakh to ₹17.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
The MG Windsor EV is the third electric car from JSW MG Motor India after the Comet EV and ZS EV. This electric car was also the first in India to launch with a battery subscription plan, which reduced the pricing of the EV by a considerable margin. The MG Windsor EV gets power from a 38 kWh battery pack that offers up to 332 km range on a single charge. With the battery subscription plan, the MG Windsor EV comes priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom). However, prices without the battery subscription plan, the Windsor EV comes available between ₹14 lakh and ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Creta EV is the latest and most affordable electric car from the brand in India. The Creta EV launched at the Auto Expo 2025, promising a claimed range of up to 473 km on a full charge. Available in two battery pack choices - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, the Hyundai Creta EV has a claimed range between 390 km and 473 km, depending on the pack. The Hyundai Creta EV is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra BE 6 is one of the most recent electric cars launched in the Indian market. The electric SUV comes with a coupe SUV design philosophy. Available in two battery pack choices - 59 kWh and 79 kWh, the Mahindra BE 6 has a claimed range of up to 557 km and 683 km, respectively, per charging cycle. The price of the Mahindra BE 6 ranges between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹29.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Punch EV is a key player in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. This electric SUV is available in two battery pack options - 25 kWh and 35 kWh. The latter promises a range of up to 365 km on a full charge, while the smaller unit has a claimed range of 265 km. The long-range variants of the Tata Punch EV, powered by the 35 kWh battery pack and offering up to 365 km range, come available at a price range of ₹12.84 lakh and ₹14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).
