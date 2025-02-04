Hyundai Creta EV to Mahindra BE 6: Five electric cars under 25 lakh in India with a claimed range of over 300 km

HT Auto
Hyundai Creta Electric vs the Mahindra BE 6
Electric cars in India under ₹25 lakh promising a range of more than 300 kilometres on a full charge include models like the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and Mahindra BE 6 among others.
Electric cars in India under ₹25 lakh promising a range of more than 300 kilometres on a full charge include models like the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and Mahindra BE 6 among others.

Gone are the days when electric vehicles were not considered viable alternatives to their fossil-fuel-propelled counterparts, majorly owing to the range anxiety that was associated with EVs. The modern crop of electric vehicles comes promising significantly higher range compared to the first generation EVs. With the electric cars increasingly offering higher range per charging cycle, range anxiety is gradually becoming a thing of the past. Alleviating the range anxiety further is the rapidly improving public EV charging infra.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

A majority of modern electric cars, even in the mass-market segment, now offer a range of around 300 kilometres on a single charge. Some electric cars in the mid-range and in the luxury segment offer more range per charge.

Here is a list of cars that are priced under 25 lakh and offer more than 300 kilometres range on a single charge.

1 Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is the most popular electric car in India. This electric SUV holds the lion's share in Tata Motors' EV portfolio as well as in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. It is available in three different battery pack choices - 30 kWh, 40.5 kWh and 45 kWh. The 40.5 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of up to 390 km, while the 45 kWh unit promises up to 489 km range on a full charge. Prices of the two battery pack options range from 13.99 lakh to 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV is the third electric car from JSW MG Motor India after the Comet EV and ZS EV. This electric car was also the first in India to launch with a battery subscription plan, which reduced the pricing of the EV by a considerable margin. The MG Windsor EV gets power from a 38 kWh battery pack that offers up to 332 km range on a single charge. With the battery subscription plan, the MG Windsor EV comes priced between 10 lakh and 12 lakh (ex-showroom). However, prices without the battery subscription plan, the Windsor EV comes available between 14 lakh and 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV is the latest and most affordable electric car from the brand in India. The Creta EV launched at the Auto Expo 2025, promising a claimed range of up to 473 km on a full charge. Available in two battery pack choices - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, the Hyundai Creta EV has a claimed range between 390 km and 473 km, depending on the pack. The Hyundai Creta EV is priced between 17.99 lakh and 24.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6 is one of the most recent electric cars launched in the Indian market. The electric SUV comes with a coupe SUV design philosophy. Available in two battery pack choices - 59 kWh and 79 kWh, the Mahindra BE 6 has a claimed range of up to 557 km and 683 km, respectively, per charging cycle. The price of the Mahindra BE 6 ranges between 18.90 lakh and 29.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV is a key player in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. This electric SUV is available in two battery pack options - 25 kWh and 35 kWh. The latter promises a range of up to 365 km on a full charge, while the smaller unit has a claimed range of 265 km. The long-range variants of the Tata Punch EV, powered by the 35 kWh battery pack and offering up to 365 km range, come available at a price range of 12.84 lakh and 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility MG MG Windsor Windsor EV Punch EV Tata Punch EV Creta EV Hyundai Creta EV Creta Electric Hyundai Creta Electric BE 6 Mahindra Mahindra BE 6

