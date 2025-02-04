What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Ichalkaranji? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Ichalkaranji is Rs. 24.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Ichalkaranji? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Ichalkaranji amount to Rs. 12,240, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Ichalkaranji? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Ichalkaranji is Rs. 38,328.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Ichalkaranji? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Ichalkaranji are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.