What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Sangli? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Sangli is Rs. 24.61 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Sangli? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Sangli amount to Rs. 12,240, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Sangli? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Sangli is Rs. 38,328.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Sangli? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Sangli are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.