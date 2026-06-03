Hyundai Creta EV price hiked for select variants; check new variant-wise pricelist

Hyundai Creta EV , the all-electric iteration of the Hyundai Creta , has received a slight price hike, effective from June 1, 2026. The electric SUV's select variants have become pricier by ₹600 with the latest price revision. With this price hike, the Hyundai Creta EV is now priced between ₹18.03 lakh and ₹24.70 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

Hyundai previously announced a price hike, effective from June 1, owing to the rising input costs due to inflation, increasing raw material costs, etc. The Creta EV has become slightly pricier as part of that pre-revision move. The Hyundai Creta EV is available across two battery pack choices: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, which offer a maximum range of up to 390 km and 470 km, respectively.

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Hyundai Creta EV receives a slight price hike

Hyundai Creta EV: Variant-wise pricelist Variants Price (ex-showroom) 42 kWh Executive ₹ 18,02,800 42 kWh Executive Tech ₹ 18,99,900 51.4 kWh Executive (O) LR ₹ 19,99,900 42 kWh Premium ₹ 19,99,900 42 kWh Premium Dual Tone ₹ 20,15,500 42 kWh Premium [HC] ₹ 20,73,500 42 kWh Premium (HC) Dual Tone ₹ 20,88,500 42 kWh Excellence ₹ 21,30,500 42 kWh Excellence Knight Edition ₹ 21,45,400 42 kWh Excellence Dual Tone ₹ 21,45,500 51.4 kWh Smart (O) LR ₹ 21,53,700 42 kWh Excellence Dual Tone Knight Edition ₹ 21,60,400 42 kWh Excellence (HC) ₹ 22,03,500 42 kWh Excellence (HC) Knight Edition ₹ 22,18,400 42 kWh Excellence (HC) Dual Tone ₹ 22,18,500 51.4 kWh Smart (O) LR [HC] ₹ 22,26,700 42 kWh Excellence (HC) Dual Tone Knight Edition ₹ 22,33,400 51.4 kWh Excellence LR ₹ 23,67,200 51.4 kWh Excellence LR Knight Edition ₹ 23,82,100 51.4 kWh Excellence LR Dual Tone ₹ 23,82,200 51.4 kWh Excellence LR Dual Tone Knight Edition ₹ 23,97,100 51.4 kWh Excellence LR [HC] ₹ 24,40,200 51.4 kWh Excellence LR (HC) Knight Edition ₹ 24,55,100 51.4 kWh Excellence LR (HC) Dual Tone ₹ 24,55,200 51.4 kWh Excellence LR (HC) Dual Tone Knight Edition ₹ 24,70,100

Select variants of the Hyundai Creta EV have become dearer by ₹600. The Executive 42 kWh, Premium 42 kWh dual-tone, Premium 42 kWh HC, Premium 42 kWh HC dual-tone, Excellence 42 kWh, Excellence Knight Edition 42 kWh, Excellence 42 kWh dual-tone, Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh, and Excellence Knight Edition 42 kWh dual-tone variants have received the price hike, while the rest of the variants remain priced the same as before.

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