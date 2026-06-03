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Hyundai Creta EV price hiked for select variants; check new variant-wise pricelist

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2026, 08:25 am
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Hyundai Creta Electric's select variants have received a nominal price hike, effective from June 1, 2026.

Hyundai Creta Electric
Hyundai Creta Electric's select variants have received a nominal price hike, effective from June 1, 2026.
Hyundai Creta Electric
Hyundai Creta Electric's select variants have received a nominal price hike, effective from June 1, 2026.
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Hyundai Creta EV, the all-electric iteration of the Hyundai Creta, has received a slight price hike, effective from June 1, 2026. The electric SUV's select variants have become pricier by 600 with the latest price revision. With this price hike, the Hyundai Creta EV is now priced between 18.03 lakh and 24.70 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

Hyundai previously announced a price hike, effective from June 1, owing to the rising input costs due to inflation, increasing raw material costs, etc. The Creta EV has become slightly pricier as part of that pre-revision move. The Hyundai Creta EV is available across two battery pack choices: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, which offer a maximum range of up to 390 km and 470 km, respectively.

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Hyundai Creta EV receives a slight price hike

Hyundai Creta EV: Variant-wise pricelist
VariantsPrice (ex-showroom)
42 kWh Executive 18,02,800
42 kWh Executive Tech 18,99,900
51.4 kWh Executive (O) LR 19,99,900
42 kWh Premium 19,99,900
42 kWh Premium Dual Tone 20,15,500
42 kWh Premium [HC] 20,73,500
42 kWh Premium (HC) Dual Tone 20,88,500
42 kWh Excellence 21,30,500
42 kWh Excellence Knight Edition 21,45,400
42 kWh Excellence Dual Tone 21,45,500
51.4 kWh Smart (O) LR 21,53,700
42 kWh Excellence Dual Tone Knight Edition 21,60,400
42 kWh Excellence (HC) 22,03,500
42 kWh Excellence (HC) Knight Edition 22,18,400
42 kWh Excellence (HC) Dual Tone 22,18,500
51.4 kWh Smart (O) LR [HC] 22,26,700
42 kWh Excellence (HC) Dual Tone Knight Edition 22,33,400
51.4 kWh Excellence LR 23,67,200
51.4 kWh Excellence LR Knight Edition 23,82,100
51.4 kWh Excellence LR Dual Tone 23,82,200
51.4 kWh Excellence LR Dual Tone Knight Edition 23,97,100
51.4 kWh Excellence LR [HC] 24,40,200
51.4 kWh Excellence LR (HC) Knight Edition 24,55,100
51.4 kWh Excellence LR (HC) Dual Tone 24,55,200
51.4 kWh Excellence LR (HC) Dual Tone Knight Edition 24,70,100

Select variants of the Hyundai Creta EV have become dearer by 600. The Executive 42 kWh, Premium 42 kWh dual-tone, Premium 42 kWh HC, Premium 42 kWh HC dual-tone, Excellence 42 kWh, Excellence Knight Edition 42 kWh, Excellence 42 kWh dual-tone, Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh, and Excellence Knight Edition 42 kWh dual-tone variants have received the price hike, while the rest of the variants remain priced the same as before.

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First Published Date: 03 Jun 2026, 08:25 am IST
TAGS: Hyundai Creta EV Hyundai Creta Creta Electric Hyundai Creta Electric

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