What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Bardoli? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Bardoli is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Bardoli? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Bardoli amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Bardoli? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Bardoli is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Bardoli? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Bardoli are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.