What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Bharuch? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Bharuch is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Bharuch? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Bharuch amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Bharuch? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Bharuch is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Bharuch? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Bharuch are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.