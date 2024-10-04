What is the on-road price of BMW M4 CS in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of BMW M4 CS xDrive in Ahmedabad is Rs. 2.05 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M4 CS in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 8.06 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Ahmedabad is Rs. 4.15 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M4 CS in Ahmedabad? The insurance charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Ahmedabad are Rs. 7.60 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.