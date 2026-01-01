The F77 SuperStreet STD, is priced at ₹3.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The F77 SuperStreet STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The F77 SuperStreet STD is available in 4 colour options: Afterburner Yellow, Cosmic Black, Turbo Red, Stellar White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the F77 SuperStreet STD include the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover priced between ₹2.49 Lakhs - 4.49 Lakhs and the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.
The F77 SuperStreet STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock and Passenger Footrest.