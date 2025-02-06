HT Auto

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet On Road Price in Mumbai

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Right View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Headlight View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Seat View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Suspension View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Tank View
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Brand Name View
3.48 - 4.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
F77 SuperStreet Price in Mumbai

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 3.17 Lakhs. The on road price for Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet top variant goes up to Rs. 4.19 Lakhs in Mumbai. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet STD₹ 3.17 Lakhs
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon₹ 4.19 Lakhs
...Read More

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD

₹3.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
7.1 KWh
155 Kmph
211 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
Insurance
18,186
On-Road Price in Mumbai
3,17,186
EMI@6,818/mo
Recon

₹4.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
10.3 KWh
155 Kmph
323 Km
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet News

    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets the new colour schemes and decals which help in differentiating both motorcycles.
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet first ride review: Subtle changes make big difference
    6 Feb 2025
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is basically a street-oriented iteration of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 offering a more upright seating posture.
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: What makes these EV siblings different?
    3 Feb 2025
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet electric bike promises 323 kilometres of maximum range on a single charge and a top speed of 155 kmph.
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet in mind? Here are key facts you must know before buying it
    2 Feb 2025
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets the same colour schemes as the standard variant.
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet launched at 2.99 lakh, bookings open now
    31 Jan 2025
    Ola Electric has launched its Gen 3 electric scooters in the Indian market.
    Auto recap, Jan 31: Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, MG Cyberster pre-bookings open and more
    1 Feb 2025
     Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet News

    Ultraviolette Videos

    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
    Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
    30 Jan 2023
    Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
    18 Feb 2025
    The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
    Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
    10 Feb 2025
    TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
    E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet FAQs

    The on-road price of Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon in Mumbai is Rs. 4.19 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet in Mumbai is Rs. 6,431.
    The insurance charges for Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Recon in Mumbai are Rs. 19,971, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

